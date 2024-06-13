‘Trump Too Small’ Trademark Bid Rejected by US Supreme Court

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court ruled against a man who said he has a First Amendment right to seek federal trademark protection for the mocking phrase “Trump too small.”

The high court unanimously said the US government didn’t violate Steve Elster’s constitutional rights when it refused to let him place the phrase on a federal trademark registry. Elster was seeking exclusive rights to use “Trump too small” on T-shirts.

The decision upheld a decades-old legal provision that bars registration of trademarks that identify a living person without that individual’s consent.

Writing for the court, Justice Clarence Thomas said the ruling is narrow and doesn’t create a “comprehensive framework” for determining whether all such trademark restrictions are constitutional.

“Although an occasion may arise when history and tradition cannot alone answer whether a trademark restriction violates the First Amendment, that occasion is not today,” Thomas wrote.

Federal registration gives trademark owners protections on top of those they already have under state law. Registration can confer exclusive rights in locations where no one was already using the name or image, help owners win lawsuits and put would-be competitors on notice that a trademark is legally protected.

The disputed phrase alludes to a discussion during a 2016 Republican presidential debate over the size of then-candidate Donald Trump’s hands — and, by implication, his manhood.

The case put President Joe Biden’s administration in the unusual position of arguing against an effort to belittle his likely reelection opponent. The administration’s approach adhered to the traditional Justice Department practice of defending the constitutionality of federal statutes when possible.

A federal appeals court had said the provision violates the First Amendment when the trademark includes criticism of a government official or public figure.

Elster filed his registration application with the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2018, while Trump was still president. The office rejected the application in 2019, and the Biden administration eventually inherited the legal fight.

