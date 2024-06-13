'Trump too small.' Supreme Court says jab at Trump can't be trademarked

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an attempt to trademark the lewd phrase “Trump too small,” a decision that recognized the government’s long history of setting boundaries on trademarks.

The government’s trademark office, which denied the application, had pointed to the law that bars trademarks involving a person’s name without written consent.

But a federal appeals court backed the applicant, California attorney Steve Elster, holding that the law would restrict his freedom of speech and criticism of a public official.

Elster wanted to sell T-shirts with the phrase he said conveys the idea that Trump’s “features” and his policies “are diminutive.”

The crude joke harkens back to a personal jab against Trump during the 2016 campaign from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., then a Republican presidential rival.

Rubio said Trump has disproportionately small hands.

“And you know what they say about men with small hands,” Rubio said, taking a beat before adding: “You can’t trust them.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 15, 2022.

Defending himself, Trump said he’s aware of the belief that the size of a man’s hands is related to another part of his anatomy.

"I guarantee you there's no problem" on that front, he said.

Supreme Court didn't probe the deeper meaning of small hands

Without getting into the suggestive meaning of the description during their October oral arguments, the justices observed that there have long been restrictions on trademarks.

Those restrictions don’t prevent the use of the phrase, they noted, even if it can’t be trademarked to significantly limit the ability of competitors to market products with the same words.

The Biden administration defended the trademark office’s decision not to protect the Trump phrase from competition.

Trump was not a party in the case, Vidal v. Elster.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court decision says Trump jab can't be trademarked