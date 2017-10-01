Trump Too Busy Bashing NFL to Hire a Science Adviser?

President Donald Trump and his daughter-adviser have been going all out to tout the administration’s commitment to “high-quality STEM and computer science education” as a means of boosting the U.S. economy. But Trump has yet to choose a top science adviser, who would play a crucial role in turning the White House horn-tooting into reality.

The White House Office of Science and Technology (OSTP) has been without a boss for the longest stretch since its establishment in 1976, a former longtime member told Newsweek.

John Holdren, who served as former President Barack Obama’s science adviser and as the Senate-confirmed director of his OSTP, is raising an alarm about what he calls the “very sizable vacuum” that persists in the science-advisory realm under Trump.

Now the Teresa and John Heinz Professor of Environmental Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Holdren couldn't precisely account for the holdup in naming someone to advise Trump on science and lead OSTP: “They’ve had quite a few distractions…including trying to get NFL players fired for kneeling,” he deadpanned during a conversation with Newsweek.

Dry humor aside, Holdren made clear during the interview that he considers the lack of new science and technology experts in the current administration no joke.

The OSTP may not be as well known as other executive offices, such as Management and Budget or the Council of Economic Advisers, but that doesn't mean it isn't as important.

It is charged with advising the president and his top aides on “the scientific, engineering, and technological aspects of the economy, national security, homeland security, health, foreign relations, the environment and the technological recovery and use of resources.”

Holdren asserts: “If you don’t have science and technology advice in the White House, you’re going to miss opportunities to use science and technology to advance the rest of the leadership's agenda. You’re going to make decisions, in some cases, that would be better decisions if they were informed of the science and technology dimensions.”

If the nation is in the midst of, say, discussing a potential North Korean missile attack on the U.S., Holdren said, it might be prudent to include an expert who understands “the likely effectiveness of U.S. defenses against ballistic missiles.”

The same would apply, he said, if and when the Trump administration faces public health crises of the kind the Obama administration had to deal with, such as the H1N1 flu pandemic and the Ebola virus.

Science and tech matter because they’re not just theoretical conceits, advocates say. They have specific effects on not only how well government work but also at what cost: “If the government doesn't make the right investments in these spaces, you cannot assume, as some in the Trump administration seem to have assumed, that the private sector will step in to do it,” Holdren said.

Asked when the public might see more nominees for top science posts, a White House spokeswoman told Newsweek she'd check into it.

OSTP has been pretty quiet since the inauguration: This year, it made just six news announcements between June and September, per its web page. The related National Science and Technology Council, which is chaired by the president to coordinate federal research and development initiatives, has apparently not put out a single report since Trump took office.