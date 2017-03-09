The president was set to meet with the National Economic Council, the head of the CIA, among other events.

Amid a growing debate over a much-maligned, Republican-backed health care bill, President Donald Trump was set to meet with the National Economic Council, legislators and others Thursday.

The president was also scheduled to meet with the head of Homeland Security as well as the director of the CIA. The start of Trump's administration has been rocky at the beginning, with low approval ratings and critics' growing frustration with the president's penchant for tweeting or speaking out quite freely.

Meanwhile, the Affordable Care Act replacement backed by Trump (and dubbed "Trumpcare" by Democrats) has hit numerous snags in its short life. Many high-profile GOP politicians have come out against it, as have most conservative institutions and media outlets.

Regardless, Trump tweeted this week, "Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast!"

Here's what Trump is up to today, according to a schedule released by the White House.

10:30 a.m. EST — President to receive his daily intelligence briefing

Location: Oval Office, White House

11 a.m. EST — President to have a listening session with National Economic Council along with CEOs of community banks

Location: Roosevelt Room, White House

12:30 p.m. EST — President to hold legislative affairs lunch on federal budget

Location: Roosevelt Room, White House

2 p.m. EST — President to meets with Pete Peterson, who served as secretary of commerce under President Richard Nixon

Location: Oval Office, White House

3 p.m. EST — President to meet with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Director of the CIA Mike Pompeo

Location: Oval Office, White House

4 p.m. EST — President to deliver speech to the Senate Youth Program

Location: East Room, White House

Other White House events Thursday:

12:15 p.m. EST — Vice President Mike Pence to deliver remarks to the Latino Coalition's Make Small Business Great Again summit

Location: J.W. Marriott, Washington, D.C.

12:45 p.m. EST — Press Secretary Sean Spicer to hold news conference

Location: White House Briefing Room

