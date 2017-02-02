Trump Threatens to Cut Federal Funds at UC Berkeley After Protests Erupt on Campus

There were fiery scenes at UC Berkeley Wednesday night as a student protest turned ugly.

Riots broke out during a demonstration over a planned appearance by controversial political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

The appearance was cancelled after demonstrators set fires around the campus, banks were vandalized and some were pepper-sprayed.

The campus went on lockdown until 10:55 p.m. due to a "violent demonstration" happening in the area.

Following the cancellation, Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the university, threatening to cut federal funds to the school.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom quickly fired back at the president.

As a UC Regent I'm appalled at your willingness to deprive over 38,000 students access to an education because of the actions of a few. pic.twitter.com/zzUaaaUM3u — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 2, 2017

"Violent left-wing protesters tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building," Yiannopoulos said in a video posted to Facebook.

He added: "One thing we do know for sure: The Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down."

Yiannopoulos, the editor of right-wing outlet Breitbart news, was barred from Twitter over the summer after he allegedly incited trolls to go after Saturday Night Live actress Leslie Jones.

As a result, he was the first person ever booted from the microblogging site.

The British-born Greek pundit was invited by the Berkeley College Republicans, who wanted to showcase a different perspective of politics on the otherwise liberal campus.

