Trump threatens to close southern US border 'permanently' as he calls on Mexico to deport migrants

Donald Trump threatened to permanently close the US-Mexico border on Monday after US authorities used tear gas to stop migrants crossing into the country illegally.

Forty two people were arrested after a group of migrants in Tijuana, the Mexican city, broke away from a peaceful protest and ran towards the border fencing on Sunday.

US border patrol agents used tear gas to force the crowd back and shut the crossing - the busiest on America's southern border - for several hours, though it was back open on Monday.

Images of the incident showing women with children fleeing the tear gas triggered criticism of the Trump administration from some politicians and migrant rights advocates.

However Mr Trump, the US president, and government agencies involved defended the response and insisted on the need to secure the border with Mexico.

Thousands of migrants who have travelled through central America in so-called ‘caravans’ heading to the US are camped in Tijuana, hoping to gain entry.

Tweeting about the incident, Mr Trump called on the Mexican government to deport the migrants to their home countries and threatened to close the border for good.

“Mexico should move the flag-waving migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries,” Mr Trump wrote.

“Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are not coming into the USA. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the wall!”

It comes after Mr Trump turned his attention to a caravan of migrants approaching the US southern border before the midterm elections earlier this month, deploying 5,000 soldiers to help prepare for their arrival.

Critics insisted the move was a political stunt designed up to drum up concerns, but Mr Trump insisted it was a necessary step to stop illegal migration into America.

Kirstjen Nielson, the US homeland security secretary, said on Sunday that border patrol guards had been “struck by projectiles thrown by caravan members”.

She called the migrants' actions “dangerous" and "not consistent” with peacefully seeking asylum in America.

However, Lee Gelernt, the deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, told CNN: “Tear gassing families seems unnecessary.”