Trump to face spy chiefs over Russia hack 'witch hunt'

Washington (AFP) - President-elect Donald Trump was on a collision course with US spy chiefs Friday as they prepared to brief him on allegations of Russian hacking he has branded a "political witch hunt."

US intelligence believes that the Kremlin directly interfered in the run-up to November's presidential election by breaking into the servers of Trump's Democratic rivals.

The nation's top intelligence officers were to brief Trump on Friday on the claims, but there was no sign the incoming Republican leader was ready to drop his skepticism.

In fact, just hours before the politically-charged classified briefing, the brash billionaire gave a telephone interview with the New York Times alleging an attempt to undermine him.

"This is a political witch hunt," he told the paper, noting that his outgoing predecessor President Barack Obama had presided over several cyber-security failures.

Trump has consistently mocked or cast doubt on reports backed by leaked evidence from secret investigations that Vladimir Putin personally sought to sway the election in his favor over rival Hillary Clinton.

Clinton's Democratic supporters, and a significant number of Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress, have expressed dismay that he would side with Russia over US intelligence.

But Trump, long an outspoken supporter of warmer ties with Moscow, has remained unrepentant and in his New York Times interview appeared to be gearing up to reject the report.

"They got beaten very badly in the election," Trump told the paper, accusing Clinton's supporters of boosting the controversy to cover up the shortcomings of her campaign.

"They are very embarrassed about it. To some extent, it's a witch hunt. They just focus on this," he said.

After Trump first raised doubts last month, Obama ordered the intelligence community to produce a comprehensive report on cyber attacks and Russia's alleged role in the election.

Obama was briefed on the report on Thursday and intelligence chiefs were scheduled to talk to Trump on Friday -- after leaked details of the report appeared in the media.

This too infuriated Trump, who declared via Twitter that he would ask the chairs of the House and Senate intelligence committees to investigate who leaked details to NBC news.

James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers, FBI director James Comey and CIA Director John Brennan were expected at Trump Tower.

- 'High confidence' -

Clapper told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday he had "very high" confidence in their findings.

"The Russians have a long history of interfering in elections, theirs and other people's," he said.

"But we have never encountered such a direct campaign to interfere with the election process as we have seen in this case."

"The hacking was only one part of it, and it also entailed classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news."

Clapper, Rogers and Marcel Lettre, undersecretary of defense for intelligence, said in a statement that "only Russia's senior-most officials" could have authorized the operation.

Files from hacked Democratic Party accounts were published by WikiLeaks, embarrassing the party and harming the losing candidate Clinton's White House effort.

- Trump's doubts -

Trump took to Twitter to mock past intelligence errors of the CIA, FBI and other agencies, challenging them to prove that the hacking and leaks could be traced up to the Kremlin.

US officials familiar with the classified report told CNN that the intermediaries who delivered the stolen emails from Russia to WikiLeaks had been identified.

And US intelligence agencies intercepted communications from senior Russian officials celebrating Trump's victory as a win for Moscow, according to a report in The Washington Post.

An unclassified version of the report -- stripped of sensitive details -- will be released to the public early next week.

- Soured relations -

Friday's briefing for Trump will come amid worries he has already poisoned future relations between his White House and key parts of the national security establishment.

Trump raised more hackles on Wednesday by citing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to suggest that anyone, even a 14-year-old child, could have been behind the hacking.

Under strong criticism from politicians of both parties for apparently placing more trust in Assange than the CIA and FBI, Trump defended himself on Twitter on Thursday.

"The media lies to make it look like I am against 'Intelligence' when in fact I am a big fan!" he said.

"The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange - wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people...to make up their own minds as to the truth."