Trump tells House Republicans Milwaukee is a ‘horrible city’

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on Wednesday, May 1, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson | Getty Images)

In a closed door meeting with Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, Donald Trump reportedly called Milwaukee, the location of this summer’s Republican National Convention, a “horrible city.”

Trump’s comments were reported by Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman.

“Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city,” Trump is reported to have said on Thursday.

The former president visited Wisconsin in May, holding a rally in Waukesha. During that visit, he talked about the RNC coming to Milwaukee, making fun of Democrats — who planned to hold the 2020 Democratic National Convention in the city but canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic — for not showing up to the city.

In response to the comment, Democrats said if Trump doesn’t like Milwaukee, he doesn’t need to come.

DNC spokesperson Addy Toevs: “If Donald Trump hates Milwaukee so much, we have one message for him: don’t come, we won’t miss you — your campaign is barely here in the first place,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Addy Toevs said in a statement. “In November, Wisconsinites will show Trump how the dislike is mutual and will reject him again once and for all.”

Trump is expected to visit southeastern Wisconsin again next week, for a planned rally in Racine on Tuesday.

