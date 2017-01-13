Trump: My team will have 'full report on hacking' in 90 days

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says his team will have a "full report on hacking within 90 days." He's again dismissing as fake a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the dossier includes "totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS!" He added: "Russia says nothing exists," and that the allegations will never be proved.

U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Barack Obama on a dossier that includes unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts — as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.