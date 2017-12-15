Trump’s tax plan: Why many middle-class Republicans support it

Republican leaders promised tax reform would streamline things so much that 9 out of 10 Americans could file their taxes on a postcard.

It’s not that simple for David Fraser.

He has four children, four rental houses, a small business, and no idea how the tax bill will shake out for him and his family. But living in Illinois, which has high income and property taxes, he has the sense he’s not going to come out on top.

“We may finally be forced to move out of state. This hurts tremendously. I am waiting for [Congress’s] final bill before I meet with my CPA to assess the potential damage,” he says. “That being said, I still think the corporate rate cut is justified.”

From policy analysts to journalists, many have criticized President Trump’s tax bill as hurtful to middle-class Americans, and a betrayal of his populist campaign promises – particularly since tax cuts for individuals are set to expire after 2025. And indeed, that could be a liability in the next elections among a key segment of GOP voters. But polling and Monitor interviews reveal that a broad spectrum of Republicans in fact support the bill – even if it’s not great for their own bottom line.

In many cases it is a lukewarm support, not least of all because Republican leaders have done little to address the other side of the equation: government spending and the ballooning national debt.

“We are on an unsustainable path,” says Mr. Fraser. “Too many times, Republicans campaign on fiscal conservatism, but once they get into office, they find ways to spend money we do not have. I believe tax cuts will help on the revenue side, but spending must be curbed.”

VARIED OPINIONS IN CONSERVATIVE RANKS

Democrats have been largely united in their opposition to lowering taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, but Republicans were much more divided ahead of Congress’s tax bill votes, according to a Pew Research Center survey published in September.

While 41 percent of Republicans or those who lean Republican supported lowering taxes for corporations, 32 percent supported raising them. When it came to Americans making more than $250,000, there was a similar gap: 36 percent in favor of easing their tax burden, 26 percent opposed.

Now that versions of the tax bill have passed both the House and Senate, the GOP is closing in on its first major legislative victory since Trump’s election – aiming to finalize a merged bill that could be voted on as early as next week. More than two-thirds of Republicans say they approve of the bill, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Mark Anthony, co-host of the conservative talk radio show, Patriot and the Preacher, says most of the listeners who have called in lately are business owners and executives who are excited about the corporate tax cut “because they believe that’s going to stimulate hiring and innovation – that’s a good thing for the economy.

“What they’re not excited about … is this language coming from the other side: It’s the end of the world, it’s Armageddon, 10,000 people are going to die,” he says, the latter a reference to the dire prediction about the impact of removing the individual mandate, which requires people to have health insurance or face a tax penalty.

It’s not just Democrats who worry about the impact.

“The only thing the government does is screw the working people,” says Scott, a Trump voter from Georgia contacted by email, who asked that his last name not be published. He says he’ll do everything he can to vote Republicans out of power in 2018. “What is the next step, short of armed insurrection?”

It’s average workers like Scott who helped Trump win the election in key battleground states like Wisconsin and Ohio, and a loss of their support could bode ill for Republicans in 2018 and 2020 – especially if the president doesn’t deliver on other key election promises.

“If Donald Trump is running for reelection and basically there’s been no infrastructure built, no wall, trade deals are roughly the same, people are still getting laid off because of foreign competition and the tax bill hasn’t given them anything at all, I think a lot of the economic populists are going to look up and say … we put our faith in this guy, it didn’t work. Does somebody else seem to be offering us something different?” says Henry Olsen, coauthor of The Four Faces of the Republican Party and the Fight for the 2016 Presidential Nomination and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington.