Trump has talked to top lawmakers about immigration reform: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken to congressional leaders about immigration reform and is confident that Congress will take action to deal with the status of illegal immigrants who have grown up in the United States, the White House said on Tuesday.

"We have confidence that Congress is going to step up and do their job," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a briefing shortly after the administration scrapped a program that protected from deportation some 800,000 young people who grew up in the United States.

"This is something that needs to be fixed legislatively and we have confidence that they're going to do that," Sanders said, adding that Trump was willing to work with lawmakers on immigration reform, which she said should include several "big fixes," not just one tweak to the system.







(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)