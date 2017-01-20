As Trump takes oath, mother-daughter team cheers and tears up

Members of the public arrive on the Mall in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017, before the swearing-in ceremony of US President Donald Trump (AFP Photo/Mandel NGAN )

Washington (AFP) - Her neck wrapped in an American flag-colored scarf, Beverly Minardi fidgeted excitedly as she stood steps from Washington's Capitol building, the sounds of US Navy drums and fifes reverberating through the ground.

She was one of many Americans who, after voting to "drain the swamp" and clean up Washington, had trekked to the nation's capital to watch Donald Trump's ascent to the White House made official.

"It's awesome!" the 55-year-old exclaimed, unable to contain her joy at witnessing the billionaire with no prior political experience take the oath of office.

"I expect him bringing our country back into unity, prosperity and security," she said.

The Floridian journeyed to the nation's capital from Tampa with her 75-year-old mother, Norma Cohen-Minardi -- who donned makeup, earrings and a scarf matching her daughter's for the occasion.

The pair work together in a real estate agency in the southeastern state and received tickets to the inauguration at the east end of the National Mall from their congressional representative.

But in the metro at dawn a "very nice" person offered them better tickets, close to the platform where the 70-year-old New Yorker would cement his improbable rise to power.

"They are so beautiful, I'm so excited," Minardi cried out, applauding as Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, the 45th president's daughters, took the stage clad in tailored white garb.

As Michelle Obama appeared in a power-red fit-and-flare dress, Minardi bade the popular outgoing first lady adieu with a gentle wave: "Bye-bye."

"Goodbye," she repeated when Chuck Schumer -- the new Senate Democratic minority leader -- took the mic, before her tone turned angry: "Be quiet, go home."

- 'We have our country back' -

The audience rose as the Republican arrived for his swearing-in; Minardi leapt up from her seat.

"Trump, Trump!" she shouted, whipping out and putting on a white cap emblazoned with the Republican's name.

Rain began to fall as Trump uttered his first words as president, and Minardi wiped away tears: "I was crying, it was happiness; joy," she said. "I am so relieved that we have our country back."

Her mother crossed herself as evangelical pastor Franklin Graham -- one of a handful of religious leaders to offer prayers at the ceremony -- hailed the rain as "a sign of God's blessing."

"I am so glad that he mentioned God so many times," Cohen-Minardi said following the president's inaugural speech.

"We'll never be forgotten," her daughter said, paraphrasing the tycoon's promise.

Concerning Trump's history of making derogatory remarks toward women -- and the flurry of sexual harassment and assault accusations he faced during the vitriolic 2016 campaign -- the Floridians were forgiving.

"It's not an issue to stop him from being president," Minardi said. "He is a human being that makes mistakes."

"We are not electing the pope."

When it comes to immigration, Minardi -- whose mother holds dual US-Spanish nationality -- said she wants it "made easier, but not for free." Trump made expelling undocumented immigrants and erecting a massive wall along the US-Mexican border a cornerstone of his campaign.

For her part, Cohen-Minardi preferred to flaunt photos from Florida Governor Rick Scott's recent pre-inaugural ball in Washington. After all, she said, "There were the Beach Boys!"