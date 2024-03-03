Trump takes the Idaho GOP caucuses, extending his winning streak

Former President Donald Trump won Idaho’s Republican caucuses on Saturday, NBC News projects, sweeping all 32 of the state’s delegates.

Trump defeated former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as he continued his unbeaten streak in the 2024 Republican nominating fight. Earlier Saturday, NBC News projected Trump won the Missouri caucuses and Michigan’s convention caucuses.

The victories come ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, the day with the most delegates at stake.

In 2016, Trump came in a distant second behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the Idaho primary.

Idaho Republicans held a presidential caucus this year after state lawmakers scrapped the March 12 presidential primary. State legislators originally intended to move the presidential primary to May 21 to coincide with planned primaries for state and local offices, but ultimately declined to do so.

Idaho Democrats will hold their presidential caucuses on May 23.

