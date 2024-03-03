Trump takes aim at migrants at North Carolina rally

STORY: Trump hit out at migrants and called them criminals, referring to a recent murder in Georgia in which the suspect was said to have entered the country illegally. He also accused Biden of engaging in a "conspiracy to overthrow the United States" through lax security policies that have allowed millions of migrants to stream across the U.S. border with Mexico.

In response, Biden's campaign pointed to a bipartisan border security bill in Congress that Trump helped torpedo last month by urging Republicans to vote against it.

In his speech, Trump also again referred to himself as a "political dissident", as he faces multiple criminal charges, and called those convicted of rioting in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack "hostages".

North Carolina’s primary is part of the Super Tuesday slate of 16 nominating contests that will bring Trump close to clinching the Republican nomination. It also is the only race that day to be held in a swing state that could decide the next occupant of the White House.

Trump edged Biden in North Carolina in the 2020 election by 1.3 percentage points - about 75,000 votes - the closest margin in any of the states that he won.