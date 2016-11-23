The Trump Takeover

Following his unexpected defeat of Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, Donald Trump and his team are ramping up preparations for his transition.
We’ll bring you the latest developments on the transition here. For more of our coverage, read:
- Matt Ford speaks with former White House ethics czar Norman Eisen about the legal challenges facing the president-elect.
- Lilly O’Donnell on the ‘Hamilton Electors’ hoping for an Electoral College revolt.
- Garrett Epps on the signal sent by picking Jeff Sessions for attorney general.
- Krishnadev Calamur on Donald Trump’s choice as national security adviser.
- Kaveh Waddell on Trump’s pick for CIA director and its possible implications on government surveillance.
- Russell Berman on whether Trump will be ready to govern come Inauguration Day.
- Ed Yong on the role of science experts in a Trump administration.
- Chris Bodenner with a series of stories from Trump and Clinton voters.
- 'Hail Trump!': Video of White Nationalists Cheering the President-Elect
- The Electoral College Was Meant to Stop Men Like Trump From Being President
- What's Really Going On in North Carolina's Gubernatorial Race?
