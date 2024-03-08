Trump ‘Can’t Stop Thinking’ About Biden’s Beach Pics In Head-Scratching Supercut

Joe Biden’s beach body seems to be weighing on Donald Trump’s mind.

“Donald Trump can’t stop thinking about those Joe Biden beach photos,” The Recount wrote Thursday alongside a supercut of the former president.

In a series of clips, Trump repeatedly mentions how Biden goes to the beach and how his successor looks in a bathing suit.

Donald Trump can't stop thinking about those Joe Biden beach photos. pic.twitter.com/WU00kIYpWS — The Recount (@therecount) March 7, 2024

In a Super Tuesday address from Mar-a-Lago, for example, Trump said, “When Joe Biden goes to the beach — because somebody on his staff thinks he looks very good in a bathing suit — until he can’t get his feet out of the sand.”

Trump also brought it up during an August interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“They love pictures of him on the beach. I think he looks terrible on the beach,” Trump said at the time.

In October, Trump spoke about Biden at the beach again, boasting, “I have a much better body than him, but I’m not really sure that I want to expose it with the sun blaring down, and the sand, the surf, the wind.”

A photo showing a shirtless Biden enjoying a beach day in Rehoboth, Delaware, last July went viral at the time. The Bidens have a beach house there; he frequents his home state on weekends.

Related...