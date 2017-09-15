    1 / 14

    Trump surprises 11-year-old who volunteered to mow the White House lawn

    11-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio mows the grass in the Rose Garden of the White House September 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Giaccio, from Falls Church, Virginia, who runs a business called FX Mowing, wrote a letter to Trump expressing admiration for Trump’s business background and offered to mow the White House grass. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn.

    President Donald Trump high-fived Frank Giaccio, who lives in the Washington suburb of Falls Church. The White House says Frank wrote Trump to say he admires the president’s business acumen and runs his own neighborhood lawn-care business.

    Frank was so focused on pushing the lawn mower, he didn’t notice Trump had emerged to greet him until the president was next to him in the Rose Garden.

    Trump says Frank is “the future of the country” and will soon be “very famous.”

    Frank said he wants to be a Navy SEAL, to which Trump exclaimed, “He’ll make it.” (AP)

