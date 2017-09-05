Trump Supporters Flip Out After Completely Misreading NPR Headline

It was a simple report about a health study, but the headline took on a life of its own on social media.

It was a simple report about a health study, but the headline took on a life of its own on social media.

The NPR story focused on the health risks of prolonged sitting, particularly for those between the ages of 50 and 71. The headline was supposed to be a call of encouragement for people to get up and move. Instead, some folks didn’t bother to read beyond the headline and they took “Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers” as a personal insult.

Many of those who took offense appeared to be supporters of President Donald Trump:

"Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers" We did get off the couch and elected @POTUS what we need is the millennials to get out of their basements — ImNotFakeNews (@harpus88) September 4, 2017

"Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers" Millennials are lazy bastards; play with phone buttons and hate the USA! #maga#dosomething#tcot#trump — Joe Connor (@wackjaw) September 4, 2017

Get off the Couch Baby Boomers

Should be "Millennials"

We voted to #MAGApic.twitter.com/WlLVa0fZYT — Deplorable FOR TRUMP (@iowa_trump) September 4, 2017

#GetOffTheCouchBabyBoomers R U KIDDING US? We don't have TIME to sit on the couch we have 2 WORK 2pay 4YOUR food stamps&free stuff! #GetAJob — M (@MissWinMa) September 4, 2017

Get Off The Couch Millennials! Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers #FoxNews#POTUSpic.twitter.com/j74ehOZ6pG — L. Charm Tenenbaum (@AllergicToCNN) September 4, 2017

"Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers" - I worked from 16 to 62 years of age. I am tired. I owe YOU nothing! YOU are your own problem! — Deplorable D Pierce (@DianePierce532) September 4, 2017

"Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers" They aren't on the couch. Who do you think works in this country? — BertsPost.com (@bertspost) September 4, 2017

"Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers" https://t.co/DG8bSPc1cw?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 Google it, there are many, none over age of 30, ur preaching to the wrong crowd — WKiraW (@WKiraW) September 4, 2017

"Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers" We did, that's why Trump is President! — gregory davis (@gdavi12_davis) September 4, 2017

So now the democrat party slogan is "Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers" Typical, demand others who worked, built, suffered do more for them — Behind Enemy Lines (@BushwackCA) September 4, 2017

Naturally, there was also a counter-reaction:

"Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers"



They'll believe it when Alex Jones says it. — Jason Bourget (@JasonBourget2) September 4, 2017

WOW! "Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers" certainly triggered some angry boomers too lazy to read the story. — JoJo (@minnesotajo) September 4, 2017

Get Off the Couch Baby Boomers isn't political, you dummies. It's a health article about the dangers of not exercising as you age, ffs. — Aღanda (@GrnEyedMandy) September 4, 2017

Older Trumpists are in a RAGE over health/wellness article, "Get Off The Couch Baby Boomers."

Who knew they were such precious ️️️? — Luke Blackwood (@LukeDBlackwood) September 4, 2017

Giving life-prolonging tips for Baby Boomers is probably the best reason yet to defund NPR https://t.co/yZDCfgAKsK — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 4, 2017

(h/t Raw Story)