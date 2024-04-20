Trump Supporters, Critics Spar In Tense Focus Group Footage

Focus group participants argued and shouted at one another over former President Donald Trump in chaotic clips that CNN aired on Friday.

Host Erica Hill teased the “bitter rematch” expected between President Joe Biden and the presumptive GOP presidential nominee before the network aired “never-before-seen” footage from GOP pollster and communication strategist Frank Luntz’ groups.

“How condescending was Obama? I couldn’t stand to watch that guy. He just looked down on top of everybody. Trump will get down in the dirt and work with ya,” said the man as he went to bat for the former president.

“You want respect but you have a president who takes on women, minorities, everything but White males he attacks –,” said another man as he criticized Trump.

“And you know what? He won the election. And he won. And you guys can’t handle that,” replied the first man as the Trump critic chirped back that the former president didn’t win the popular vote.

A woman, in another clip, tells Trump supporters that they’d have to “ask him” as she stated that she didn’t know why the former president is “racist.”

“Because he sits up and he says all those Mexicans are rapists and murderers,” the woman said.

“He said, ‘They send the worst among them. Some of them are rapists. Some of them are drug dealers and murderers,’” one man replied.

“Can I finish? You’re asking me, they asked me what I feel,” the woman shot back.

Luntz, when asked what he’s learning from the groups and moments like those in the clips, said there’s “no editing,” no censorship and people now “say what we think.”

“We say what we want people to hear rather than trying to learn,” Luntz said.

“To me, it’s not about the mistakes made, it’s about the lessons learned. And no one’s trying to learn anything from this, they simply want to be heard and they will shout to be heard.”

H/T: Mediaite

Related...