Trump Supporters' Attempt At Stephen King Boycott Backfires Spectacularly

Fans of President Donald Trump called for a boycott of the new film “It” because of author Stephen King’s relentless criticism of the president.

It didn’t work.

The highly anticipated movie smashed box office records and is expected to earn a whopping $117 million during its opening weekend.

The most recent feud between the author and Trump supporters stems from last month, when King learned that Trump had blocked him on Twitter. The horror master attempted to seek revenge by “blocking” the president from seeing “It” and “Mr. Mercedes.”

Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2017

In response, Trump supporters posted a message to Reddit last week urging the president’s fans to avoid seeing “It” during the film’s opening weekend with the hopes that the movie would have a “lousy showing.”

Instead, Variety reported Sunday that “It” will become the largest September debut and rake in the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror or supernatural film.

King has been a vocal critic of the president, a role the author has continued to play despite Trump blocking him on Twitter.

Trump is no leader. He has 2 default positions: "Not my fault" (it's China's) or "not my job" (DACA). What a bitter joke he is! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 5, 2017