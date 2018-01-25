Trump plan to offer citizenship to 1.8 million illegal immigrants: senior officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to sign on to a plan that would open a path to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million "Dreamers," who were brought illegally to the United States as children, senior White House officials said on Thursday.

Trump's plan, which the White House hopes the Senate will vote on in early February, would require Congress to set up a $25 billion "trust fund" to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico, and invest in better protections at the northern border with Canada.

It would also require Congress to limit family sponsorship of immigrants to spouses and minor children, end a visa lottery system for certain countries, and spend additional money on border guards and immigration judges - among other measures - the officials told reporters in a briefing.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

