Trump suggests he won't accept 2024 election results in Wisconsin

Donald Trump suggested he may not accept the results of the 2024 election in the key swing state of Wisconsin in an interview with the state’s largest newspaper, where he also falsely claimed he won the state in 2020.

"If everything's honest, I'll gladly accept the results. I don't change on that," Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday when he was in the state for a rally. "If it's not, you have to fight for the right of the country."

In the same interview, Trump repeated the false claim that he won Wisconsin in the 2020 election — saying “all of the things that had been found out” showed he “actually won” — despite the fact that he lost the state by more than 20,000 votes to President Joe Biden.

Trump’s campaign paid for recounts in two of the state’s largest counties that confirmed the results in Biden’s favor, as did subsequent court rulings and independent studies. But Trump has continued to falsely claim his loss was the result of widespread voter fraud, despite many debunkings.

He told the Journal Sentinel that an honest election result would mean ballots were “counted honestly,” questioning some of the changes to voting practices during the pandemic.

The former president has made the 2020 election a central component of his campaign, pledging to release so-called hostages from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and repeatedly refusing to say he lost in 2020.