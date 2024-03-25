Trump Suggests He's Like Jesus As Hearing Over Porn Star Payment Begins

Donald Trump on Monday embraced the idea that he’s kind of like Jesus Christ, as he attended a court hearing for his upcoming criminal trial over hush money payments made to an adult film star with whom he allegedly had an extramarital affair.

The comparison came courtesy of Truth Social, where Trump’s account shared a message purportedly sent to him by a follower.

“It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you,” the message reads, suggesting that Trump’s $468 million fine for decades of financial fraud is on par with the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

The message then points to Psalm 109, a verse that the Christian right has embraced as a fairly ominous political rallying cry.

The stanza ends: “Let his days be few; and let another take his office.”

“Thank you again for taking the arrows intended for us. We love you,” concludes the message that may or may not have actually been sent by a fan of the former president. (It wasn’t filled with WORDS IN ALL CAPS and random uses of quotation “marks,” so it could indeed be authentic.)

Trump responded by calling the sentiment “beautiful.”

Trump’s legal team is seeking to further delay the hush money trial, originally scheduled to begin March 25, after additional evidence from an earlier federal investigation came to light.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan already postponed the trial 30 days. Trump’s lawyers have asked for 90.

Related...