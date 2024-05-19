Trump suggests he could be a 3-term president if he wins election

Former President Trump suggested Saturday that he could be considered a three-term president if he clinches a win next November.

Speaking to the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Saturday, Trump questioned whether he would be a two- or three-term president if he secures a win in the 2024 presidential election.

“You know, FDR 16 years, almost 16 years, he was four-term. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three term or two term?” he asked the crowd during the event Saturday.

“Are we three term or two term if we win?” he added.

Someone could be heard shouting “three” as he continued to speak.

Trump has previously said he would not pursue a third term in the White House if he wins November’s election. In an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” last year, he said he would not pursue a third term in office if elected again.

Presidents are restricted to just two terms of office under the 22nd Amendment. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to four terms in office before the amendment was enacted but died early on during his fourth one.

In his interview with Time magazine published last month, Trump also said he would retire after his second term and not challenge the 22nd Amendment.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of a challenge. Not for me. I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track,” he said.

“Our country is going down. We’re a failing nation right now. We’re a nation in turmoil,” he added.

