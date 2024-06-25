Trump Suggest Biden Take a Drug Test As Allies Continue Attacks Before Debate

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that President Joe Biden should submit to a drug test before this week’s debate, building on his unfounded claims that his rival in the November presidential election would be “all jacked up” on illicit substances when they meet in Atlanta.

“DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN???” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform. “I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who served as White House physician under Trump, re-upped calls for Biden to take a series of drug tests this week, saying he had “no choice” but to ask about it. The congressman has claimed, without evidence, that Biden would be dosed with unnamed drugs to improve his performance while he is preparing at Camp David this week for the debate with Trump on Thursday.

“I’m going to be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs,” Jackson said Sunday on Fox News. “Because we see — we have seen recently in his State of the Union address — that there was a Joe Biden that came out that was not similar at all to what we see on a day-to-day basis for the last 3.5 years.”

There is no evidence that Biden has used any performance-enhancing drugs. But Trump, who had for months challenge the president to debate him, has appeared more apprehensive about their match-up in recent weeks, and both he and his surrogates have tamped down prior boasts of a runaway performance.

“Right now, crooked Joe has gone to a log cabin to ‘study,’” Trump said at a rally Saturday in Philadelphia. “He’s sleeping now, because they want to get him good and strong. So a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the ass.”

On Monday, Trump hailed Jackson’s work for him but lamented that nothing would likely be done before the CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta.

“Ronny Jackson was a brilliant Doctor, Admiral and now, a GREAT Congressman,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He happens to be totally right … but unfortunately, nothing will be done about it!”

