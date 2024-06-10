Trump submits request for court to hear oral arguments in Willis disqualification appeal

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump submitted the paperwork on Monday to request oral arguments in their appeal over Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis.

The Georgia Court of Appeals schedule an Oct. 4 hearing about disqualifying Willis from the Georgia election interference case. Trump’s legal team wants the three judge panel to hear oral arguments.

“We believe oral argument will assist the Court by highlighting and clarifying the reasons why the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct,” attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Trump and other co-defendants filed a motion to remove Willis from the case over her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but they have argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis would be allowed to stay on the case if Wade stepped aside. Wade resigned the same day as the ruling.

Trump and his attorneys later submitted an appeal arguing the indictment should have been dismissed, and that Willis and her team should have been disqualified from the case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals has put a stay in place in the Georgia election interference case until the court resolves the appeal against McAfee’s ruling.

