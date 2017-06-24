Trump Struggles To Gain Support

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump models a hard hat in support of the miners during his rally at the Charleston Civic Center on May 5, 2016 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Amid the Senate's unpopular plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, as well as the continuing investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump finds himself crawling his way out of historically low approval numbers for his presidency.

Trump’s approval numbers have struggled to level out after facing a historically low trajectory earlier this month. At the beginning of his presidency, Trump's approval ratings were around 40 to 45 percent, but earlier this month they were dipping below 40 percent in the days leading up to and following former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to a congressional hearing.

In the last week, Trump's approval numbers have crawled back to the low 40s even as more news surfaces about the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice for firing Comey. Additionally, Trump has admitted that he didn't have tapes of conversations between himself and Comey in the White House after alluding to it in a Twitter posting.

Three polls of Trump's approval rating were taken this week: Rasmussen, Gallup, and SurveyMonkey. All three showed the president’s disapproval marks outweighing his approval marks, while his approval rating has reverted back to the low 40s.

In the Rasmussen Report, a historically right-leaning tracking poll, the president got his highest approval rating, 46 percent, between June 20 and June 22, a downturn from the 50 percent that the poll showed last week. The FiveThirtyEight tracking aggregator, which weighs the polls by historic leanings, adjusted that percentage down to 41 percent. By contrast, the approval tracker showed a 54 percent disapproval rating.

In a Gallup Poll taken during the same time period, Trump maintained a rating in the low 40s, receiving a 42 percent approval and 54 percent disapproval rating. These numbers are a slight uptick from the prior weeks that have shown the president getting approval ratings in the high 30s. The Gallup poll was adjusted to 43 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval rating.

A SurveyMonkey poll taken at the same time showed similar results as the Gallup Poll, with 43 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval adjusted to 41 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval.

The FiveThirtyEight aggregator averages 39.8 percent approval and 55.1 percent disapproval, which has shown the president's approval slowly gaining back support after weeks of continued hearings for House Committees running parallel to the administration's dismissal of any implication of wrongdoing in the Russian investigation.

On RealClearPolitics poll aggregator for "Trump's Favorability" and "Direction of the Country," there has been a similarly low level of support for the president. His favorability is at 40.2 percent and his unfavorability is at 54.2 percent. An average of only 32.3 percent of Americans think the country is going in the right direction, while 59.7 percent think the country is going in the wrong direction.

