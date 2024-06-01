Trump store owner eyes business bounce from guilty verdict

Jun. 1—NORTH TONAWANDA — Can a guilty verdict in the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump be good for local business?

If you are Tommy Matusak, owner and operator of the Trump Store outlet on wheels in North Tonawanda, it's certainly possible.

On Friday, a day after a jury convicted Trump on 34 charges tied to what prosecutors described as a hush-money scheme that was part of a bid to illegally influence the 2016 election, Matusak said sales at his Trump-themed business were "steady."

He said his top three sellers are Trump flags, MAGA hats and T-shirts, adding that "it's a mixed bag, depending on the day."

"Things have been picking up," he said. "It's busier than normal."

Matusak, a Republican from Tonawanda who supports Trump, started selling Trump-themed T-shirts, coffee mugs, bobbleheads and, of course, "MAGA" hats in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his regular business which involved selling various items at fairs.

His Trump trailer's former location, on the side of a main entrance leading into Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda, stirred controversy as some city officials argued it violated city code which prohibited commercial advertising on city property.

Matusak said the city's current mayor, Democrat Austin Tylec, issued an "edict" that forced him out of the park and to a new location.

He didn't have to drive far. Matusak struck a deal with a private land owner and fellow Trump supporter just up the road and across the street from the park. These days, Trump fans can buy their Trump gear from Matusak's trailer at the corner of River Road and Felton Street in North Tonawanda.

Matusak said sales have been good so far this year, although not as good as 2020.

Sounding a lot like many Trump supporters who blame the country's economic woes on Democratic President Joe Biden, Matusak believes sales are being hampered more by people's lack of disposal income amid higher prices under the current administration than they are by anything related to a potential wane in Trump's popularity.

"I get a lot of positive feedback, but because of the economy I think sales have been a little slower," he said. "There's big enthusiasm for Trump."

"I get a lot of positive feedback from the community and I'm not going to say I don't get some hate once in a while, but I'm not the sensitive type," he added.

So what does he think of the trial and the guilty verdict?

Matusak described the trial as "politically motivated," as evidenced by prosecutors decision to pursue charges years after the hush money payments were made to porn star Stormy Daniels and months after Trump announced plans to seek reelection.

"I don't think he was guilty," he said.

"I think the objective of that trial was so that Biden could campaign that he was campaigning against a felon," he added. "I feel it will be overturned in the courts, but they've got their campaign slogan or strategy. You know, it's definitely not winning the Businessman of the Year award. It's detrimental to his character. It's a shame."

On Thursday, Trump sat stone-faced while the jury's verdict was read after more than nine hours of deliberation. Jurors agreed with prosecutors that Trump illegally conspired to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and participated in an effort to conceal a hush money payment to Daniels because he wanted to suppress negative information that could have been damaging to his campaign. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11 and Judge Juan Merchan will decide Trump's fate. The final sentence could involve probation or prison time.

In the meantime, he'll keep doing what he's been doing: Selling items Trump's Western New York supporters want to buy to show their support for their president.

"I think it will help," he said of Thursday's guilty verdict. "I think it's energizing his base and they feel that they have to show their support to him a little more. It upset people. The verdict upset a lot of people that I talked to."