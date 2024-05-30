Trump Spox Teases 'Revenge' Tour Over Hush Money Case: 'Justice Needs To Be Served'

A spokesperson for Donald Trump suggested that the former president could seek “revenge” over the hush money case should he win the presidential election in November.

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s campaign press secretary, on Wednesday if there will be “any revenge directed at the people” who put together the case together.

“Well certainly people need to be held accountable for the crimes that have been committed over the last several years that we’ve seen them lie, we’ve seen them abuse our justice system,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt’s remarks arrive as the jury began deliberations in the case where the presumptive GOP presidential nominee faces 34 counts of falsifying business records connected to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has previously backed the idea of using the Justice Department to go after his political rivals in a second term, telling Univision in November that his foes released the “genie out of the box.”

A number of his allies recently told Reuters that they’re planning to overhaul the Justice Department so it could be used to act on conservative causes.

Leavitt went on to claim that President Joe Biden has targeted “innocent” Americans such as the Jan. 6 rioters charged for their roles in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“They’ve thrown [them] in the gulag in Washington, D.C.,” said Leavitt, who added that Trump said he’d pardon the rioters on “day one” of a second term.

She continued, “Yes, justice needs to be served for the good hearted Americans across this country who want to see an equal application of the law and this trial proves that we don’t have that in America right now.”

Trump Campaign Press Secretary suggests Trump will seek revenge over his prosecutions. She also says that Biden targeted innocent Americans “such as the protesters on January 6th who they've thrown in the gulags” who she says Trump will pardon pic.twitter.com/DPFgWc6XWL — Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2024

