WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke with Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah about the coming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, Utah's Desert News reported on Tuesday.

Lee confirmed he spoke with Trump by telephone on Monday but did not elaborate, the newspaper said. Lee and his brother, Utah Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rex Lee, are both on Trump's list of potential nominees.

