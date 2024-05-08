Trump spends day off from court hosting NFT customers at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump will spend his day off from court hosting a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago residence for buyers of his NFT trading cards, according to a source familiar with the planning.

NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, are part of a suite of non-campaign-focused ventures that Trump has been balancing with his White House run and his legal issues throughout 2023 and 2024. After Stormy Daniels testified Tuesday about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, the former president told reporters that he’d like to be campaigning as opposed to being tied up in a courtroom.

But his schedule Wednesday won't include public campaign events. The source familiar with the planning shared that Trump’s day off from court will also include private political meetings. Axios was first to report Trump's plans to have dinner with NFT buyers.

Over the last three years, Trump has used naming rights agreements with Florida-based LLCs to personally profit off his name and likeness. Financial disclosure statements showed that Trump made at least a six-figure dollar amount from his previous “superhero” NFT digital trading cards.

Trump has previously used similarly structured LLCs to promote and sell a Trump sneaker line, a Trump branded perfume and cologne, and a pricey copy of the Bible.

Trump’s newest round of digital trading cards, dubbed the “Mugshot Edition,” includes a bonus offer for a small swatch of the suit Trump wore during his mug shot in Fulton County, Georgia, where he faces racketeering charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Though Trump didn't schedule political events Wednesday, he has in recent weeks called his New York trial and other legal issues "election interference" orchestrated to keep him tied up in court and off the campaign trail.

At a Michigan rally last week, Trump claimed that he would have to have more days with multiple rallies since he is occupied in court so frequently during the week.

“I got to do two of these things a day. You know why? Because I’m in New York all the time with the Biden trial,” Trump said.

Midway through the fourth week of Trump’s criminal hush money trial, the former president has campaigned outside of New York on just that single day — hosting rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin last week.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com