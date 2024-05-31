Trump, his sons and their significants commented. First lady and White House aide kept quiet

Former President Donald Trump spoke, as did sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and their significant others. But Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump? They were silent on X, formerly Twitter, right after news broke Thursday afternoon of the New York jury's conviction of the former president on all 34 criminal charges.

The former first lady and Ivanka, Trump's oldest daughter and one of his closest White House advisers, also did not attend any of the trial's courtroom dates.

But the GOP presidential nominee's two sons and his youngest daughter, Tiffany, and her husband, Michael Boulos, did sit in on the trial during sessions this month.

After the jury's decision was revealed, Don Jr. said in a series of social media posts that the verdict is tantamount to what "a 3rd world Banana Republic looks like." His younger brother Eric claimed "May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election" in a missive on X.

His wife, Lara, who is vice chair of the Republican National Committee, quoted from a Trump rally speech in a tweet that read: "They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you, I’m just in the way.” And Don Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle echoed the former president's vow outside the courtroom in writing that the "only verdict that matters is at the ballot box on November 5th."

Maria Korynsel dances near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump trial: Melania, Ivanka silent on social media about conviction