Trump snaps at reporter over campaign funding question. Here are the facts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former President Donald Trump said the bond amount he has to pay to appeal the $464 million civil fraud judgment against him was preventing him from giving money to his campaign. A New York appeals court reduced the amount Trump has to put up to appeal the case to $175 million. CNN’s Kristin Homes discusses whether or not Trump will actually put his own money into his campaign.