Trump Slams Efforts to Recount Election Results While Claiming 'Millions' Voted Illegally

Green Party figurehead Jill Stein managed to file for a recount in one of three states where experts have hinted something suspicious may have occurred in the November 8 elections.

In the days since, President-elect Donald Trump has bashed Stein's effort as "sad" while also claiming he only lost the popular vote because "millions" voted "illegally."

Read: New Trump Hotel in D.C. Defaced with "Black Lives Matter" Graffiti

Trump did not cite any evidence for the claim, which he made on Twitter. He also failed to explain the logic behind calling foul on a recount while simultaneously claiming election fraud took place.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Trump unleashed one of his trademark Twitter rants about the proposed recount Sunday.

"The Green Party scam to fill up their coffers by asking for impossible recounts is now being joined by the badly defeated & demoralized Dems," he wrote.

Trump then touched on news that Clinton's camp somehow intends to be a party to the recount, which Stein hopes will take place in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

"The Democrats, when they incorrectly thought they were going to win, asked that the election night tabulation be accepted. Not so anymore!" Trump wrote. "Hillary Clinton conceded the election when she called me just prior to the victory speech and after the results were in. Nothing will change."

Somewhat confusingly, Mr. Trump followed up his rant against the recount by asserting that the popular vote, which Clinton won by a larger margin than any modern presidential candidate in modern history, was somehow stolen from him.

"In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," he tweeted.

Trump also claimed voter fraud occurred in "Virginia, New Hampshire and California." He has not cited evidence for any of these claims.

Meanwhile, the reasons behind Stein and the Green Party's decision to call for the audits hinge mostly upon suggestions of foreign interference in the election and subsequent calls for audits by cybersecurity experts.

Read: NYC's Trump Tower Renamed to 'Dump Tower' on Google Maps

After Stein officially filed for a recount in Wisconsin, the Clinton camp said they intend to "participate" in the efforts. But even Team Clinton doesn't appear to be holding out any hopes of an altered election result.

"Because we had not uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology, we had not planned to exercise this option ourselves, but now that a recount has been initiated in Wisconsin, we intend to participate in order to ensure the process proceeds in a manner that is fair to all sides," Clinton chief counsel Marc Elias wrote on Medium.

Watch: This Is Where the Parents of Tower Climber Were When He Scaled Trump Building

Related Articles: