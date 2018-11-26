Trump Slams CNN Again On Twitter, Proposes 'Starting Our Own Worldwide Network'

President Donald Trump has yet against waged a Twitter attack on CNN, baselessly claiming that the network “doesn’t do great in the United States” and that they have a “powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way.”

In two tweets on Monday afternoon, Trump said that “something has to be done” and suggested the United States start “our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!”

While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition. Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

....and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

Many on Twitter were quick to point out that there is already a “worldwide network” in the form of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, an independent agency of the United States government that touts its mission as to “inform, engage, and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy.”

How @VOANews handle this? Do they issuing a press release saying they exist? https://t.co/xG3jpYFgiZ — Joseph Lawler (@josephlawler) November 26, 2018

Earlier this month, the White House was embroiled in much controversy when it revoked CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass after a press conference on Nov. 7, during which the reporter and Trump shared a contentious exchange. Amid the heated discussion, a White House intern attempted to grab the microphone from the Acosta. A sped-up version of this moment was later proliferated by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, suggesting Acosta used force against the intern.

CNN then sued the Trump administration for violating the First Amendment rights of both the network and its reporter. Acosta’s pass was later reinstated and CNN dropped the suit.

Last month, Trump slammed the “fake news media” as the “true enemy of the people” just five days after a pipe bomb was sent to CNN. The president claimed in a tweet that “inaccurate” reporting helped cause the “great anger in our country.”

“The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly,” he tweeted. “Fake News Must End!”