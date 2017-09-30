Trump Slammed For San Juan Mayor Criticism

Lin-Manuel Miranda didn't hold back his thoughts on President Donald Trump during a Twitter rant Saturday. The "Hamilton" playwright responded to a series of tweets made by Trump that alleged Democrats instructed Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, to be "nasty" to him.

Trump also dragged Cruz on Twitter over her "poor leadership" skills.

"The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump," Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job."

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Trump added, "The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed."

Miranda, who is Puerto Rican, did not take Trump's criticism of Cruz's leadership abilities lightly. The actor-composer shared his thoughts on Trump's remarks in a series of harsh tweets.

"You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, 'Right this way, sir.' They'll clear a path," Miranda wrote.

Miranda then compared the work ethic of Cruz to Trump, which alleged that he was more preoccupied with playing golf, whereas Cruz worked non-stop to aid her fellow citizens.

"She has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You're going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took," Miranda continued. "Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club? Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar."

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.



No long lines for you.



Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."



They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw





— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.



You have been GOLFING.



You're going straight to hell.



Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ





— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Miranda added, "I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria. You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have. F—, I hate even quote tweeting his bile. My timeline feels dirty. But these are not ordinary times."

I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria.



You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have.

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Miranda and Trump's comments come on the heels of criticism Cruz gave to Trump's administration. The San Juan mayor claimed that Trump's administration was "killing" Puerto Ricans suffering from Hurricane Maria's damages.

"We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy," Cruz said.

"This is what we got last night: four pallets of water, three pallets of meals and 12 pallets of infant food — which I gave them to the people of Comerio, where people are drinking off a creek," Cruz continued. "So I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell."

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20. The Category 5 storm's center lashed near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, with heavy winds and nearly 40 inches rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Affected residents had waited for proper aid a week following the attack. Trump's visit to a private golf club in New Jersey is said to have delayed his administration's response to Puerto Rico's plea.

Trump initially called Puerto Rican officials to make a declaration of emergency. He then promised that resources would be sent their way ahead of the devastation. Trump, however, headed to his private golf club four days after Maria lashed Puerto Rico as civilians struggled to obtain food and water.