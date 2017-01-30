Trump signs measure easing regulations for small businesses

TRUMP'S FIRST WEEK

President Donald Trump has signed an executive action aimed at cutting regulations, and said at a White House breakfast he wanted to "create an environment for small business."

The executive action requires government agencies requesting a new regulation to identify two that they will cut. Trump had pledged during the election campaign to reduce the regulatory burden on small companies.

Last week, Trump signed orders that allow work to proceed on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, two projects that stalled during the Obama administration. Many small business owners have advocated that the pipelines be built because they would offer chances for small companies involved in construction and in energy industry support.

Trump also signed an order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Some small business advocates had supported the free trade agreement because it would have relaxed restrictions on U.S. companies that want to export to countries that border the Pacific Ocean.

SEMINARS ON FINANCING, CYBERSECURITY

Companies that can't get bank loans need to find other sources of financing. Learn about the alternatives at an online seminar sponsored by SCORE, the organization that gives free advice to small businesses. It will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Learn more and register at http://bit.ly/2kM8g5I .

Businesses can also learn about making their companies safer from cyberattacks at a SCORE seminar Thursday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Learn more and register at http://bit.ly/2jmZbDR .

Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg . Her work can be found here: http://bigstory.ap.org/content/joyce-m-rosenberg .