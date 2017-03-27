Trump To Sign Executive Order To Dismantle Clean Power Plan

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order Tuesday that will begin the dismantling of President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan. The EO comes just days after Trump’s administration granted a Presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline that was blocked by Obama.

"The executive order is going to address the past administration's effort to kill jobs across the country through the Clean Power Plan," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said on "This Week" with George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos pointed out to Pruitt, a climate change skeptic, that it wasn’t actually President Obama’s plan that killed jobs as Pruitt said, the job decline happened before Obama even took office.

The Clean Power Plan was put in place to lower carbon emissions from dirty energy sources and to bolster the renewable industry instead. Part of the way the plan accomplished lower emissions was by adding restrictions for “dirty” energy sources. But the regulations for power plants were attainable and the plan gave states the liberty to decide how they met the standards of the plant.

"Tomorrow the President will sign an executive order to strengthen the nation's energy security by reducing unnecessary regulatory obstacles that restrict the responsible use of domestic energy resources, this order will help keep energy and electricity affordable reliable and clean in order to boost economic growth and job creation," Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary, said in Monday’s press briefing.

The details of the executive order are not yet available, and even once signed, it may face legal action before any of the details are set in motion.

