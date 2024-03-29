Trump shares violent image of Biden tied-up in the back of a pickup truck

A day after Donald Trump attended a wake for NYC Police Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Monday, he's found an on-brand way to seemingly show his support for law enforcement agents while cosigning a violent attack on President Biden at the same time.

During the wake, Trump spoke to over a dozen police officers and family members proclaiming the need for the country to “get back to law and order,” according to The New York Times. But in a post to Truth Social, he seems to celebrate the opposite, recirculating a clip of a pickup truck in Long Island decorated with thin blue line flags and a decal of what appears to be a bound and kidnapped Biden on the tailgate, creating the illusion that the president is trapped inside.

Trump just posted a video of a pickup truck on Truth Social that has a giant image of President Biden bound with rope and laying, apparently kidnapped.



This is the MAGA violence he is promoting. https://t.co/WFiXIFWU7R pic.twitter.com/Cm4M0QeoKs — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 29, 2024

In contrast to giving the thumbs-up to roughing-up Biden, the post made just before the one mentioned above shows photos of Trump being embraced by Diller's friends and family members at the wake, along with praise for the GOP frontrunner being "an absolute stand up man" continuing to call for the change that is needed.