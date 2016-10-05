Trump shares tweet during VP debate: ‘Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies’

Donald Trump followed through with his promise to live-tweet Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate.
And it was vintage Trump.
Among other things, the Republican nominee re-tweeted a supporter who accused the Democratic vice presidential pick, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, of looking like the bad guy from a “Batman” movie.
“@Jnelson52722: @realDonaldTrump @Susiesentinel Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016
Hillary Clinton’s Twitter account responded, referencing Gov. Mike Pence’s statement during the debate that the Democratic campaign had levied more insults than their Republican opponents:
Yes, Trump and Pence are running an insult-driven campaign.
Donald’s literally doing it right now. #VPDebatehttps://t.co/VZeBQ85nyH
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 5, 2016
He also shared a post of someone who said Kaine looked like a “fool”:
“@elisac006: @nycmia @realDonaldTrump I agree. Kaine looks like a fool!!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016
And as the debate was about to kick off, Trump took a shot at Fox News host Megan Kelly, whom he has constantly criticized since the summer of 2015.
.@megynkelly– I am in Nevada. Sorry to inform you Kellyanne is in the audience. Better luck next time.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016
Follow Yahoo News’ live blog for additional updates.
1k