Trump shares tweet during VP debate: ‘Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies’

Donald Trump followed through with his promise to live-tweet Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate.

And it was vintage Trump.

Among other things, the Republican nominee re-tweeted a supporter who accused the Democratic vice presidential pick, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, of looking like the bad guy from a “Batman” movie.

“@Jnelson52722: @realDonaldTrump @Susiesentinel Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016





Hillary Clinton’s Twitter account responded, referencing Gov. Mike Pence’s statement during the debate that the Democratic campaign had levied more insults than their Republican opponents:

Yes, Trump and Pence are running an insult-driven campaign. Donald’s literally doing it right now. #VPDebatehttps://t.co/VZeBQ85nyH — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 5, 2016





He also shared a post of someone who said Kaine looked like a “fool”:





And as the debate was about to kick off, Trump took a shot at Fox News host Megan Kelly, whom he has constantly criticized since the summer of 2015.

.@megynkelly– I am in Nevada. Sorry to inform you Kellyanne is in the audience. Better luck next time. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016





