    Trump shares tweet during VP debate: ‘Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies’

    Colin Campbell
    Deputy Politics Editor
    Donald Trump campaigning in Prescott Valley, Ariz. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
    Donald Trump campaigning in Prescott Valley, Ariz. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

    Donald Trump followed through with his promise to live-tweet Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate.

    And it was vintage Trump.

    Among other things, the Republican nominee re-tweeted a supporter who accused the Democratic vice presidential pick, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, of looking like the bad guy from a “Batman” movie.


    Hillary Clinton’s Twitter account responded, referencing Gov. Mike Pence’s statement during the debate that the Democratic campaign had levied more insults than their Republican opponents:


    He also shared a post of someone who said Kaine looked like a “fool”:


    And as the debate was about to kick off, Trump took a shot at Fox News host Megan Kelly, whom he has constantly criticized since the summer of 2015.


