Trump Shared One Awkward Kiss And Handshake With Emmanuel Macron

President Donald Trump once again drew laughs over a bizarre embrace with a world leader, this time involving French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two heads of state awkwardly clasped hands in an unsure but vigorous shake before pulling together for a European-style kiss during a news conference at the White House on Tuesday that sparked laughter from the crowd.

Here's a GIF of the Trump/Macron handshake, which also appears to have involved Trump trying to move in for a kiss pic.twitter.com/6Gq8LK1TjR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2018

“I like him a lot,” Trump declared after their quick air smooch.

The cheek-to-cheek kiss, called “la bise” in French, was not the first between the pair since Macron’s arrival on Tuesday morning.

Macron pulled Trump in for a similar smooch outside of the White House earlier in the day, a warm gesture that Trump again reciprocated.

U.S. President Donald Trump kisses French President Emmanuel Macron during an arrival ceremony at the White House on Tuesday. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters) More

At another point, Trump reportedly brushed “dandruff” off Macron’s shoulder before pronouncing him “perfect.”

The two were also seen holding hands as Trump guided Macron away from reporters, drawing some jabs on social media.

Trump appeared to have a hard time pulling off the same moves with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, with her wide-brimmed hat turning into a kind of force field to kisses and her hand just not getting the hint, video shows.

Trump didn't kiss Melania but didn't have any issue kissing the French First Lady Brigitte Macron. pic.twitter.com/7mIdo7SNg6 — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 24, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump had another awkward hand-holding moment with husband Donald Trump as they welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. pic.twitter.com/RyWEhi8uYE — People (@people) April 24, 2018

Trump has repeatedly made headlines over his awkward-looking embraces with fellow world leaders.

Instances have included his long handshakes with Tajikistan’s president, Emomali Rahmon, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, as well as his forceful handshake with Macron at the NATO summit in Brussels last May.

Then there was the time he failed to shake the hand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Whichever way you shake ’em, here’s to an unbreakable bond between Trump and Macron.