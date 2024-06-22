Trump set to visit Chesapeake June 28

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Chesapeake next week, according to his website.

The rally is planned for Friday, June 28 just one day after he is scheduled to take the debate stage with President Biden in Atlanta. The debate will be hosted by CNN.

Trump to be joined by Youngkin at Virginia rally after first debate

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), is expected to join the former president at the rally, a source confirmed to TheHill.com.

The rally will take place at the Historic Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Road on Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m.

