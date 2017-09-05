Trump And Sessions Suggested Dreamers' Fate Was Already Sealed In Court. It Wasn't.

WASHINGTON ― In rescinding a program to protect young undocumented immigrants, the Trump administration insisted on Tuesday that its hands were tied by the courts. If they didn’t end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions argued, it would inevitably be blocked by the judicial branch.

But in reality, the legal fate of DACA was far from inevitable. The court decision that Sessions mentioned in his announcement involved a much broader immigration program proposed by then-President Barack Obama that has never been fully judicially adjudicated.

“Our collective wisdom is that the [DACA] policy is vulnerable to the same legal and constitutional challenges that the courts recognized with respect to the DAPA program, which was enjoined on a nationwide basis in a decision affirmed by the 5th Circuit,” Sessions said Tuesday.

Yet the federal courts never came to a final determination on the constitutionality of DAPA, otherwise known as the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents program. While a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit upheld a temporary injunction on DAPA, its fate was never sealed.

Rather than responding to some inescapable legal reasoning, the Trump administration has caved to a threat against DACA by state attorneys general ― although the president said otherwise. Trump said in a statement that “officials from 10 States are suing over the program, requiring my Administration to make a decision regarding its legality.” That is not true. While 10 state attorneys general said they would take legal action if Trump didn’t end DACA by Sept. 5, they have not sued, and one of the 10 has actually backed off his threat.

It’s pretty extraordinary for an administration to throw in the towel based on an internal assessment before a lawsuit was even filed. The Obama administration came under attack from congressional Republicans when it decided not to defend the Defense of Marriage Act in court. But the law still stood ― and the Supreme Court eventually sided with the Obama administration’s judgment.

Trump’s statement claimed that “the Attorney General of the United States, the Attorneys General of many states, and virtually all other top legal experts have advised that the program is unlawful and unconstitutional and cannot be successfully defended in court.”

There isn’t really such a grand legal consensus against DACA. Just last month, 105 law professors signed an open letter explicitly stating that there was “no question” that DACA was “a lawful exercise of prosecutorial discretion.”

