Trump Sends Lawyers After Teen For Site Where Kittens Can Punch POTUS

A 17-year-old is the target of legal attention by President Donald Trump’s general counsel over a site where kitten paws bat around images of President Trump’s face, according to a report from the New York Observer.

As the Observer reports, the site’s creator, named only as Lucy, initially made the site as a way to practice her coding skills. But after a few weeks, the site received a cease and desist letter from President Trump’s general counsel in New York. The cease and desist letter, which the Observer confirmed, mentions that “as I’m sure you’re aware, the Trump name is internationally known and famous.”

Lucy changed the site from TrumpScratch.com to KittenFeed.com, but said the Trump team contacted them again. According to a Whois lookup, KittenFeed.com was created on March 2 this year. Lucy told the Observer she was dumbfounded by the attention from President Trump’s legal team.

“I was going to just let this go, but I think it’s, pardon my French, [f------] outrageous that the president of the United States has his team scouring the internet for sites like mine to send out cease and desists and legal action claims if we don’t shut down,” Lucy told the Observer in an email. “Meanwhile, he tweets about The Apprentice ratings and sends out power-drunk tweets about phone tapping. HOW ABOUT BEING THE PRESIDENT?”

Since his inauguration, the Trump administration has weathered through its share of controversies. In the past month, continued stories including the latest iterations of the administration’s travel ban and FBI director James Comey’s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election have helped contribute to Trump’s low favorability ratings.

