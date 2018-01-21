Trump urges change to Senate rule as shutdown enters second day

The White House has released photographs showing President Donald Trump apparently working hard over the weekend in a bid to avert the impending government shutdown. The president spent his inauguration anniversary at his desk rather than partying with supporters at a planned Mar a Lago celebration as he struggled to make headway on resolving the crisis. A second senate vote on the spending bill has been scheduled for 1am (6am GMT) Monday as the government shutdown enters the working week. But as the deadline loomed, it seemed the two sides were at an impasse over the question of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. Democrats insist a provision to protect the dreamers, those who were brought to the country illegally as children by their parents, is included. The Republicans say they will negotiate that once the government is up and running again. On Sunday morning, the president tweeted: Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018 Mr Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade Credit: Official White House Photo The photographs, released on Saturday, show the president walking along the West Wing Colonnade from his residence to the Oval Office where he remained behind close doors for much of the day. Another captured a steely-faced Mr Trump holding a phone to his ear receiving updates from Capitol Hill while wearing a Make America Great Again baseball hat. And a third picture had him surrounded by smiling senior staff including his daughter Ivanka, son in law Jared Kushner, communications director Hope Hicks and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. President Donald J. Trump meets with White House senior staff members including Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Hope Hicks Credit: White House He had been expected to attend the glitzy $100,000 a head event at his Palm Beach, Florida residence on Saturday night which went ahead in his absence. Instead, he relayed a video message in which he blamed the Democrats for his no-show, according to US media sources.

By Susan Cornwell and Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday if the government shutdown stalemate continued, Republicans should fund the government by changing Senate rules, which currently require a super-majority for legislation to advance, but top Republicans immediately dismissed the idea.

Funding for federal agencies ran out Saturday with Trump and Republican lawmakers locked in a standoff with Democrats. As the shutdown entered its second day, there appeared to be no clear path for a quick end to the crisis.

"The Dems (Democrats) just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51 percent (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump's proposal was almost immediately rejected by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate Republicans oppose changing the chamber's rules so that legislation to fund the government and end the current shutdown could pass with a simple majority, the spokesman said.

"The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation," the spokesman said in an email.

Current Senate rules require a super-majority of three-fifths of the chamber, usually 60 out of 100, for legislation to clear procedural hurdles and pass.

The Senate will vote at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Monday on a bill to fund the government through Feb. 8, unless Democrats agreed to hold it sooner, McConnell said on Saturday.

Democrats say short-term spending legislation must include protections for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, known as "Dreamers."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of being an unreliable negotiating partner, saying the two sides came close to an agreement several times only to have Trump back out at the urging of anti-immigration conservatives.

Schumer "put a lot on the table" in negotiations on Friday, which Trump accepted then "walked it back," Democratic Senator Chris Coons said on the "Fox News Sunday" program.

Republicans, who have a slim 51-49 Senate majority, said they would not negotiate on immigration until the government was reopened.

With elections set in November for a third of U.S. Senate seats and the entire House of Representatives, both sides are maneuvering to blame the other for the shutdown.

After money for federal agencies ran out at midnight on Friday, many U.S. government employees were told to stay home or, in some cases, work without pay until new funding is approved. The shutdown is the first since a 16-day closure in October 2013.

Speaking to U.S. troops at a military facility in the Middle East, Vice President Mike Pence said the administration will not reopen talks with Democratic lawmakers on "illegal immigration" until the shutdown ended.

"We're not going to reopen negotiations on illegal immigration until they reopen the government and give you, our soldiers and your families, the benefits and wages you've earned," Pence said.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Howard Schneider; Addition reporting by Jeff Mason traveling with Pence; Writing by Warren Strobel; Editing by John Stonestreet and Jeffrey Benkoe)