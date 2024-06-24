What Trump’s Secret Trip Means for His Classified Documents Case

Donald Trump reportedly took a “highly unusual” trip to Mar-a-Lago just weeks before the FBI raided the Florida estate to repossess thousands of sensitive documents.

But the “discreet,” previously unreported trip—which occurred between July 10 and12 in the summer of 2022—has caught the interest of investigators, who believe it may have been another attempt to conceal the documents after being served a subpoena for their swift return, ABC News reported Monday.

Several witnesses that spoke with federal investigators explained that Trump’s visit to Mar-a-Lago was unexpected for a couple reasons: firstly, because Trump typically spends the entirety of his summers at his New Jersey residence in Bedminster; and secondly, because his private living quarters in Mar-a-Lago were under construction at the time of his visit. Staff were reportedly confused as to where the former president would even stay.

But behind the scenes, former Trump aide Walt Nauta was working to keep the Florida drop-in as covert as possible.

“I’m pretty sure [Trump] wants minimal people around on Monday,” Nauta texted one Trump employee the day before the former president arrived, reported ABC.

In another message sent on July 8, Nauta told a Trump Organization employee to remain “discreet,” adding an emoji with a zipper over its mouth.

“They were keeping this one quiet... nobody knew about this trip,” one witness with direct knowledge of the trip told investigators, according to ABC News.

But some witnesses that spoke with special counsel Jack Smith’s team did have details on the purpose of the conveniently timed trip. At least one witness who worked closely with Trump told investigators that they believed Trump was “checking on the boxes.”

Trump faces 42 felony charges in the case related to willful retention of national security information, corruptly concealing documents, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Smith’s case hinges on proving that Trump knew he was not allowed to keep the classified material. The revelation of his secret trip adds more fuel to Smith’s allegation—if the case ever makes it to trial.

The Trump-appointed judge overseeing the case has slow-walked the trial so aggressively that she has been accused by legal experts of attempting to postpone it indefinitely. Last week, Judge Aileen Cannon began hearing arguments not related to Trump’s actions—but instead on whether Smith’s appointment to the case was constitutional.

