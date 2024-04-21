Trump Secret Service protection could be removed under Bennie Thompson proposed legislation

WASHINGTON – Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson from Mississippi, the Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, introduced legislation that would remove Secret Service protection from anyone convicted of a felony and sentence to prison.

According to a news release, the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act or the Disgraced Former Protectees Act (H.R. 8081) would reform the U.S. Secret Service’s protective mission by automatically terminating Secret Service protection for those who have been sentenced to prison following conviction for a federal or state felony—clarifying that prison authorities would be responsible for the protection of all inmates regardless of previous Secret Service protection.

“Unfortunately, current law doesn’t anticipate how Secret Service protection would impact the felony prison sentence of a protectee - even a former President. It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment—and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them," the news release said.

Secret Service history

According to a fact sheet provided by the Committee on Homeland Security, the United States government has long recognized the need to protect presidents, former presidents, other high-level officials, and select family members of those officials from harm. Since 1901, that protective mission has been fulfilled by the U.S. Secret Service.

Periodically, Congress has reformed the Secret Service’s protective mission, often in response to exigent circumstances. For example, protection was expanded to major party presidential nominees following the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

The press release says former President Donald Trump’s 91 felony charges in federal and state courts across the country have created a new exigency that Congress must address to ensure Secret Service protection does not interfere with the criminal judicial process and the administration of justice. The Disgraced Former Protectees Act would terminate Secret Service protection for individuals who otherwise qualify for it upon sentencing following conviction for a felony.

Under current law, Secret Service protection is authorized for some current and former high-level officials and their immediate families. Current law does not contemplate how such protection would occur—or whether it should occur—if a protectee is sentenced to prison following conviction for a felony. As a result, current law may serve as an impediment to the equal administration of justice and present logistical difficulties for both the Secret Service and prison authorities at the Federal and State levels.

What would this bill do?

This bill would remove the potential for conflicting lines of authority within prisons and allow judges to weigh the sentencing of individuals without having to factor in the logistical concerns of convicts with Secret Service protection.

Will this bill apply to Trump Secret Service protection?

This measure would apply to former President Trump and any Secret Service protectees convicted and sentenced under felony charges.

This legislation is co-sponsored by Reps. Troy A. Carter Sr., Barbara Lee, Frederica Wilson, Yvette D. Clarke, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Jasmine Crockett, Joyce Beatty, and Steve Cohen.

