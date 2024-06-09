Trump scheduled for Monday probation interview following conviction

(KVEO) — Former President Trump’s probation interview is set for Monday following his criminal conviction in his hush money case, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The interview is a standard part of the sentencing process for felony defendants convicted in New York state court. The probation officer will ultimately prepare a report to inform the judge’s sentencing decision.

Trump will sit for the interview virtually from Palm Beach, Fla., the source added.

The development was first reported by NBC News.

The interview comes less than two weeks after a New York jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment with an intent to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election. It marked the first criminal conviction of a former U.S. president, though Trump has vowed to appeal.

Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the recent trial, on Friday granted a request for Trump’s lead defense attorney in the case, Todd Blanche, to attend his client’s interview. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) office did not oppose the request.

Moments after the verdict was announced in the courtroom, Merchan had confirmed that Trump would sit for a probation interview.

“We will order a probation report,” Merchan said. “Mr. Blanche, the clerk of the court will give you instructions on how to go about scheduling that interview and getting that probation report.”

As part of the report, the New York probation officer will gather Trump’s prior criminal history — which is none — employment history and economic status. If available, state law also requires the report to include findings about a defendant’s “physical and mental condition.”

Trump’s sentencing is set for July 11. Most first-time offenders convicted on Trump’s charges do not face jail time, and his legal team has signaled they will urge the judge not to incarcerate the former president. Their appeal could also delay any sentence the judge imposes.

When reached for comment about the probation interview, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called the case a “witch hunt.”

“President Trump and his legal team are already taking necessary steps to challenge and defeat the lawless Manhattan DA case. The American People will not fall for the Biden-directed Hoaxes and will hold Crooked Joe and his comrades to account this fall,” Cheung said in a statement.

