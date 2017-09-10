Trump says 'We're going to Florida very soon'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called Hurricane Irma "a big monster" and said the storm would cost a lot of money but that the federal government was focused on saving lives.

"The bad news is that this is some big monster," Trump said on arriving at the White House after a weekend at the Camp David retreat in Maryland. He praised federal agencies' handling of the storm and said: "We're going to Florida very soon."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney)