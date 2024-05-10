Trump Says He’s Ready To Debate Biden ‘Anywhere’ After Shunning GOP Events

Former President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to debate him in a video posted to Truth Social on Thursday, saying he was “ready to go anywhere,” even to a showdown at the White House.

“Dear Joe, now that you’ve committed to debate on the ratings-challenged Howard Stern Show, let’s set it up right now,” Trump said in his message, referencing an interview Biden did with the radio host last month. “I’m ready to go anywhere that you are. We could do it in D.C., even pinpoint the White House, or in New York when your Radical Left fascists are finished with the election interference against your political opponent, me, because we’re gonna win and we’re gonna win big.”

Biden had a terse reply when asked about Trump’s challenge on Thursday.

“Set it up,” the president said.

Biden said last month he would be “happy” to debate his predecessor, a shift in tone after he suggested in March a match-up would depend on Trump’s “behavior.”

It’s unclear if a debate would fit into Trump’s busy court schedule before the campaign season kicks off in earnest. He’s currently standing trial in New York on allegations he covered up a hush money payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels. Those proceedings are expected to continue for another month.

The two faced off twice during the 2020 election cycle during a pair of heated events, with Biden at one point telling his competitor to “shut up” as Trump repeatedly interrupted him.

If Trump showed up to a debate, it’d be a first for him this campaign cycle. The former president declined to appear at any of the Republican primary events as his competitors dropped out of the race, one-by-one. He is now the party’s presumptive nominee, a designation that will be formalized at the Republican National Convenient in Milwaukee in July.

